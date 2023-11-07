UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reaffirms No Immediate Plans to Deploy Troops to Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated that there are no immediate plans to send British troops to Ukraine despite earlier comments made by Defense Minister Grant Shapps. Shapps had suggested the possibility of sending military instructors to Ukraine for training purposes, but Sunak clarified that it was a long-term consideration, and there are currently no British soldiers being deployed to the conflict.

Sunak, speaking at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester, emphasized the importance of avoiding direct conflict with Russia while supporting Ukraine. The prime minister highlighted the risks involved in sending British troops to Ukraine, as they would become targets for Russian forces. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also echoed this concern, further solidifying the decision not to deploy troops.

Although the UK is not sending troops at present, it remains committed to assisting Ukraine. Reuters reported that the UK has provided military training to approximately 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers through five-week courses over the past year. This training program will continue, aiming to train a similar number of Ukrainians in the future.

Shapps had also discussed the possibility of bringing training activities closer to Ukraine itself, specifically in the western part of the country. However, Sunak did not mention these discussions in his conference speech. Instead, he focused on the devastating impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and expressed the UK’s unwavering support for the nation.

Furthermore, Shapps expressed hope that British defense companies, including BAE Systems, would proceed with their plans to establish arms factories in Ukraine. This underscores the UK’s commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities without directly deploying troops.

In conclusion, while Defense Minister Grant Shapps had raised the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made it clear that there are no immediate plans for such action. The UK will continue to provide training assistance to Ukraine and support its efforts to defend against Russian aggression.