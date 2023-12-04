UK Couple’s Surprising Discovery: A Relic From the Past

In a quaint village in the United Kingdom, a couple stumbled upon a forgotten piece of history hiding in plain sight. For over four decades, Sian and Jeffrey Edwards cherished what they believed to be a mere decorative missile, adorning their garden with an uncanny conversation starter. Little did they know, this innocuous ornament held a more significant story.

Nestled outside the couple’s residence in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, stood a relic that dated back to years gone by. When the Edwards moved into their home in 1982, they unknowingly inherited an artifact that had graced the property for many years prior. Jeffrey Edwards, 77, shared that the previous homeowner had chanced upon the item’s remnants a century ago. Positioned on St Brides Bay — a site once frequented by Royal Navy warships for target practice — it had seemingly served as a target during naval training exercises preceding World War I.

The discovery of this unique relic prompted Jeffrey Edwards to recount the tale of the shell’s origin. “Pop Morris, a humble lemonade deliveryman, stumbled upon the shell while on his rounds. It was a veritable feat for him to transport the weighty load on his horse and cart, enduring a bumpy seven-mile journey back home,” Edwards recollected with a touch of nostalgia.

Upon the Edwards’ arrival, the couple decided to preserve the legacy of the missile by prominently positioning it in their garden and even painting it red to match the aesthetics of their home. Standing resolute through the adversities of two world wars, this seemingly innocuous artifact silently bore witness to the passage of time.

However, fate had different plans for this unintended guardian of history. Authorities, stumbling upon this remarkable garden fixture, realized the potential threat it possessed. On a fateful Wednesday, police officers conscientiously appeared at the Edwards’ doorstep, notifying the couple that their cherished decorative piece required further investigation. Before long, the couple was informed that a bomb squad had been summoned to address the situation.

Understandably, uncertainty and anxiety gripped the couple. “We didn’t sleep a wink that night,” confessed Jeffrey Edwards. Despite the potential dangers that lay in front of them, the Edward family resolved to stay put. “If you evacuate the street, the wife and I are not leaving our home – we’re staying here,” Edwards adamantly relayed to the bomb squad, showcasing their unwavering determination.

In a bittersweet farewell, the Edwards were forced to part ways with their long-standing companion. The bomb disposal team confirmed that the missile was still active, albeit with a minimal charge. Thankfully, it was deemed secure enough for transport away from the residential area. Following meticulous measures, the missile was delicately relocated to a quarry and encased with five tons of sand. Finally, on a Thursday, the relic met its inevitable destiny as it was detonated in a controlled explosion.

The Edwards family bid adieu to their faithful, if unexpected, garden companion. “It was an old friend,” shared Jeffrey Edwards with a tinge of regret. “I’m so sorry that the poor old thing was blown to pieces,” he lamented, recognizing that their unique connection to history had reached its poignant end.

FAQs

What was the origin of the missile found in the Edwards’ garden?

The missile was discovered by the previous owner of the Edwards’ home, who stumbled upon it over a century ago on a beach frequented by warships for target practice. It was likely a target utilized during naval training exercises before World War I.

How old was the missile?

Upon inspection, officials estimated that the missile dated back to the period between 1880 and 1890. This relic from the past bore witness to the passage of time, silently standing through two world wars.

What happened to the missile after its discovery?

Due to the potential threat it posed, authorities called in a bomb squad to investigate. The missile was found to be live but with minimal charge, making it safe for transportation. It was subsequently detonated in a controlled explosion at a quarry, bidding farewell to its long-standing tenure as a garden ornament.

How did the Edwards family react to parting ways with the missile?

While understanding the necessity of its removal, the Edwards felt a sense of bittersweet attachment to their unexpected garden companion. Jeffrey Edwards expressed remorse, stating, “I’m so sorry that the poor old thing was blown to pieces,” acknowledging the end of their unique connection to history.