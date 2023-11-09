London Police Officers Guilty of Sending Offensive Messages on WhatsApp

Five former London police officers have admitted to sending grossly offensive racist messages to each other on WhatsApp, which included derogatory references to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the royal family. These individuals, who have all retired, were charged after an investigation by BBC’s Newsnight program revealed their exchange of messages between August 2018 and September 2022.

The messages contained racist comments about Meghan, and one message even included a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Other messages referenced Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first prime minister of color. These offensive messages were sent during a time when the individuals had already left the police force.

Appearing in London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the former officers, all aged in their 60s, pleaded guilty to sending offensive messages. Commander James Harman, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, expressed his dismay, stating that such racist and discriminatory content is appalling, particularly given that the defendants were once police officers. He also acknowledged the potential damage to public confidence in policing that this case could cause.

The Metropolitan Police force has faced numerous scandals in recent years and was officially labeled institutionally racist, misogynistic, and homophobic in a March review. The force’s new chief, Mark Rowley, has made a commitment to removing unsuitable individuals from its ranks.

This case highlights not only the need for accountability within law enforcement but also the ongoing struggle to address issues of racism and discrimination. Instances like this erode public trust in the police and emphasize the importance of comprehensive training and cultural reform within law enforcement institutions. It is crucial to create an inclusive and respectful environment in which public servants fulfill their duty with integrity and fairness.

Source Article: [London Police Officers Guilty of Sending Grossly Offensive Messages on WhatsApp](https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/london-police-officers-guilty-sending-grossly-offensive-messages-whatsapp-2022-09-07/)