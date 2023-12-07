UK Government Proposes Emergency Legislation to Address Asylum Seekers Issue

The UK government has unveiled draft emergency legislation aimed at addressing the challenges surrounding asylum seekers. The proposed “Safety of Rwanda Bill” comes in the wake of a recent ruling by the UK Supreme Court, which deemed the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda illegal. However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan suffered an early blow as his immigration minister resigned, citing that the proposed legislation did not go far enough in providing adequate protections.

Sunak described the bill as the toughest immigration legislation ever introduced and emphasized its intention to control borders and deter dangerous journeys across the English Channel. The proposed legislation seeks to override certain sections of the Human Rights Act and domestic or international laws that question Rwanda’s safety as a destination for asylum seekers. While the bill allows for appeals based on specific circumstances, it grants ministers the authority to decide whether to comply with injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights.

Criticism arose within Sunak’s own party, with some lawmakers arguing that the legislation would encourage spurious claims and burden the courts unnecessarily. The Rwanda plan holds significant importance for Sunak’s Conservatives, as its success could impact the party’s standing ahead of an expected election next year.

However, the resignation of immigration minister Robert Jenrick, a close ally of the prime minister, dealt a blow to Sunak’s efforts to appease right-wing critics who advocate for the UK’s withdrawal from the European Convention on Human Rights. Jenrick argued that stronger protections were necessary to put an end to the cycle of legal challenges. In response, Sunak contended that completely disposing of judicial oversight would render the entire scheme ineffective, as the Rwandan government would not accept it.

Despite assurances from the UK government and Rwanda’s foreign minister that the proposed measures are legally sound, legal experts anticipate legal challenges against the new legislation. Nick Vineall, chair of the Bar Council, noted that the bill’s current form might invite further legal scrutiny.

The government has framed the Rwanda scheme as a deterrent to discourage migrants from relying on people smugglers to cross the Channel from Europe to the UK. This year alone, nearly 29,000 individuals have arrived on the southern English coast without authorization, following a record-setting 45,755 arrivals in 2022. The daily cost of accommodating the 175,000 migrants awaiting asylum decisions amounts to £8 million ($10 million).

The Supreme Court’s ruling highlighted concerns that the Rwanda asylum system does not offer adequate safeguards against potential abuse, leading to a violation of international human rights laws enshrined in domestic legislation. To address these concerns, the UK government has replaced the existing memorandum of understanding with a binding treaty and introduced the new legislation.

While opposition politician Pat McFadden from the Labour Party criticized the government’s measures as mere “gimmicks,” he asserted that the recent resignation underscores the need for a change in leadership.

[Source: Reuters]