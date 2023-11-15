UK PM Sunak Ousts Interior Minister Braverman Amidst Controversy

London, November 13 – In a significant turn of events, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed his interior minister, Suella Braverman, following her comments regarding the police’s handling of a pro-Palestinian march. Braverman’s criticism had faced backlash and pressure from opposition lawmakers and members of the governing Conservative Party.

Rather than tolerating further dissent, Sunak took action by requesting Braverman to vacate her position in the government, a request that she willingly accepted. In light of this development, the Sun tabloid’s political editor revealed that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly would succeed Braverman as the new interior minister.

This cabinet reshuffle is not limited to Braverman’s dismissal alone. Speculation arose as former Prime Minister David Cameron was spotted entering Downing Street, leading to conjecture regarding his potential return to government.

Braverman’s confrontational article, published against Sunak’s wishes, accused the police of employing “double standards” in their handling of protests. This contentious stance was deemed to have aggravated tensions during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, ultimately resulting in over 140 arrests when clashes occurred between far-right counter-protesters and the police attempting to maintain a separation from the 300,000 pro-Palestinian marchers.

As Sunak proceeds with this ministerial shuffle, it is anticipated that other changes will be made within his cabinet. The aim is to bring in allies and replace ministers in departments where their performance has fallen short of Sunak’s expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why was Suella Braverman sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak?

A: Suella Braverman was dismissed as the interior minister due to her critical comments regarding the police’s handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

Q: Who will replace Suella Braverman as the interior minister?

A: Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has been appointed as the new interior minister following Braverman’s departure.

Q: Is this a complete cabinet reshuffle?

A: The dismissal of Suella Braverman is part of a wider cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Sunak, which may involve other changes within his government.

Q: Why did Suella Braverman’s comments provoke controversy?

A: Braverman’s remarks accusing the police of “double standards” during protests heightened tensions at a pro-Palestinian demonstration and influenced the subsequent clashes between far-right counter-protesters and the police.

Q: What is the objective of the cabinet reshuffle?

A: The aim of the cabinet reshuffle is to bring in allies of Prime Minister Sunak while replacing underperforming ministers with individuals who can better fulfill the expectations of their respective departments.