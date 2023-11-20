A Callous Attitude: UK PM Under Scrutiny for Controversial COVID-19 Remark

LONDON – Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 inquiry, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s alleged comments have come under scrutiny, revealing a controversial stance on managing the pandemic. It is claimed that Sunak suggested the government should “just let people die” instead of implementing a second nationwide lockdown. The inquiry, investigating the British government’s handling of the crisis, uncovered this shocking revelation.

The revelation emerged from the diary entry of Patrick Vallance, the government’s former Chief Scientific Adviser during the COVID-19 era. On October 25, 2020, Vallance documented a meeting involving then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sunak, who served as the Finance Minister at the time. Vallance’s diary entry recounted how Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s top advisor during the pandemic, relayed what he had heard at the meeting.

Quoting Cummings, Vallance captured the alleged remarks made by Sunak: “Rishi thinks just let people die and that’s okay. This all feels like a complete lack of leadership.” These statements shed light on an alarming attitude towards the crisis that had engulfed the nation.

Following the inquiry’s revelation, a spokesperson for Sunak stated that the Prime Minister would elaborate on his position during his testimony to the inquiry. Rather than issuing piecemeal responses, Sunak aims to present a comprehensive account of his actions.

The ongoing inquiry is focused on assessing the British government’s response to the pandemic, which led to substantial economic shutdowns and claimed the lives of over 220,000 individuals in the UK. The inquiry, slated to continue until the summer of 2026, seeks to examine the decisions and strategies employed by the government during this period.

Senior government officials have repeatedly acknowledged the government’s lack of preparedness for the pandemic. They have also highlighted the toxic and macho culture prevailing within the organization, which impeded an effective response to the health crisis.

While facing disturbing claims during the inquiry, Sunak’s attempt to portray himself as a departure from Johnson’s chaotic leadership is at risk of being undermined. Despite holding a prominent position within the previous government, Sunak’s controversial decisions, such as the “Eat Out to Help Out” policy in the summer of 2020, have previously sparked criticism. This policy, which subsidized meals in pubs and restaurants, was denounced by health experts for potentially contributing to the spread of the virus. In fact, Sunak was labeled “Dr. Death” by a government scientific advisor due to the policy’s ramifications.

As the inquiry unfolds, it remains to be seen how the evidence presented may impact Sunak’s credibility and his ability to distance himself from the previous administration’s leadership style.

