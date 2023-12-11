The Challenges Facing UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

As UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepares for a pivotal week, he faces significant challenges that threaten to fracture his Conservative Party and erode his authority. In the coming days, Sunak will appear before a COVID-19 inquiry and must secure a crucial vote in parliament regarding his controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The proposed legislation aims to override certain human rights laws, enabling the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda. However, both moderate and right-wing politicians within Sunak’s own party are voicing their opposition. Moderates express concerns about potential violations of human rights obligations, while right-wing lawmakers believe the government should take even stronger measures. These diverging opinions have led to a tense atmosphere, with members seeking legal advice before determining their stance on the vote.

For Sunak, who is already grappling with a weak UK economy and lagging behind the main opposition party in polls, the Rwanda policy has become a linchpin issue for his government. However, legal experts have consistently highlighted the plan’s impracticality and its violation of British and international laws.

Despite facing these significant obstacles, Sunak has decided not to make the vote a matter of confidence. Losing the vote would undermine his position and could potentially trigger a call for a general election. Currently, only 29 rebel Conservative MPs are needed to defeat the government, highlighting the fragile nature of Sunak’s position.

Speculation has arisen about the potential consequences should the legislation fail to pass. However, senior government minister Michael Gove dismissed the idea of a snap election, expressing confidence that people would recognize the proportionality of the proposed measure upon further reflection.

The divisions within Sunak’s party echo the turmoil that engulfed the Conservatives during the Brexit implementation under former Prime Minister Theresa May. Similar themes reemerge, including backbench rebellions, rumors of leadership challenges, concerns over international commitments, and questions about parliamentary power versus the judiciary.

In addition to the parliamentary vote, Sunak will face scrutiny as he appears before the official COVID-19 inquiry. Accusations have been made by a former government adviser, claiming that Sunak prioritized the economy over public health during the pandemic.

While the government is expected to win the initial vote, the real challenge will come during the subsequent stages, when amendments are likely to be introduced. This is when rebels within Sunak’s party will take a more forceful stand.

The prospect of Sunak’s potential downfall raises concerns about the stability of British politics. If he were to be ousted, the country would be on its sixth prime minister in just over seven years, a situation not seen since the 1830s.

As these challenges loom over the prime minister, it is crucial for Conservative MPs to remember the importance of teamwork in politics. Divisions and leadership contests could prove detrimental to the party’s chances in the next election.

