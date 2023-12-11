UK Prime Minister Sunak Faces Crucial Week Amidst Party Division

In a pivotal week for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the future of his government hangs in the balance. As he prepares to appear before a COVID-19 inquiry, Sunak also faces a crucial parliamentary vote on his controversial asylum policy. The plan aims to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, but it has faced opposition from both moderate politicians concerned about human rights breaches and right-wing lawmakers pushing for more stringent measures.

Despite legal warnings that the plan is unlikely to succeed, the Rwanda policy has become a rallying point for factions within the Conservative Party, leading to a fierce internal struggle. With the UK economy struggling and the opposition party gaining in popularity, Sunak’s ability to maintain authority is under threat.

The proposed legislation, which aims to override certain human rights laws, is set for a vote in parliament. However, the Prime Minister opted against making it a confidence vote, fearing the repercussions of potential defeat. If the legislation fails to pass, Sunak may face calls for a general election.

Though it remains uncertain as to the final outcome of the vote, Sunak risks significant weakening if he loses. Just 29 Conservative members of parliament would need to rebel to defeat the government. While some expect the government to win the initial vote, a larger battle looms when amendments to the legislation are put forward after Christmas.

The crisis currently faced by Sunak echoes the challenges faced by former Prime Minister Theresa May during the Brexit implementation. The threat of rebellion, internal leadership plots, concerns about international promises, and questions of parliamentary power versus the judiciary all contribute to a volatile and uncertain political landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed asylum policy?

The policy aims to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, bypassing certain human rights laws to enable deportation flights.

Why is the policy facing opposition?

Moderate politicians are concerned about human rights breaches, while right-wing lawmakers believe the government should take a more stringent approach.

What is at stake for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak?

If the legislation fails, Sunak’s government could suffer significant weakening. It remains to be seen whether he would face calls for a general election.

How many rebel MPs are needed to defeat the government?

Only 29 Conservative MPs need to rebel in order for the government to be defeated.

What similarities exist between Sunak’s situation and Theresa May’s during Brexit?

Both prime ministers faced internal rebellions, leadership challenges, concerns about international promises, and debates over parliamentary power versus the judiciary.