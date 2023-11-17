UK Supreme Court Rules Against Deportation of Asylum Seekers to Rwanda

In a significant blow to the Conservative Party, the UK’s highest court has declared that the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. The court stated that Rwanda is not a safe place for refugees, and the policy would violate both British and international laws.

This ruling comes as a setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Conservative government, who have long touted the plan as crucial in their efforts to curb small boat arrivals. The government has already allocated millions of pounds to support this policy.

However, critics, including rights groups and opposition politicians, have been outspoken about the flaws of the plan from the start. They have raised concerns about Rwanda’s troubled human rights record and its suitability as a destination for vulnerable asylum seekers.

In the ruling, Justice Robert Reed emphasized that there are substantial grounds to believe that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda could face refoulement, meaning they could be returned to their countries of origin and subjected to violence or ill-treatment. This would be a violation of international law.

The court’s decision rests on not just the European Convention on Human Rights, but also on the United Nations Refugee Convention and other international treaties that the UK is a party to. The principle of non-refoulement is a core principle of international law, which the UK government has pledged to uphold.

Following the ruling, Prime Minister Sunak stated that the government is already working on a new treaty with Rwanda and would address the concerns raised by the court. He expressed willingness to revisit domestic legislation and international relationships, if necessary.

The plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was announced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022 as part of his campaign promise to “take back control” of Britain’s borders. However, legal challenges and the recent Supreme Court ruling have prevented any deportations from taking place.

This decision by the Supreme Court in favor of protecting the human rights of asylum seekers marks an important moment in the ongoing debate surrounding immigration policies in the UK. It highlights the need for comprehensive and humane approaches to address the challenges posed by forced migration.

