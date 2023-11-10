The UK Parliament Acknowledges Taiwan’s Independence, Taking a Bold Stance Against China

In a groundbreaking move, the British parliament has referred to Taiwan as an “independent country” in an official report, marking a significant departure from the usual diplomatic language used when discussing Taiwan’s status. This decision comes as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly embarks on a visit to China, aimed at mending the strained relations between the two countries.

Traditionally, Beijing has vehemently denied Taiwan’s statehood, viewing the democratic island as part of its territory. Only a handful of countries around the world formally recognize Taiwan diplomatically, while most maintain official relations with Beijing. However, the UK’s foreign affairs committee, in their report published on Wednesday, broke this long-standing political taboo by explicitly acknowledging Taiwan’s status as an independent nation.

Committee Chairperson Alicia Kearns, from the ruling Conservative Party, emphasized the importance of supporting Taiwan’s right to self-determination. She stated that by recognizing Taiwan’s independence, the UK is sending a powerful message to autocratic regimes worldwide that sovereignty cannot be achieved through violence or coercion.

The committee report also criticized the UK government for not taking a bolder stance in supporting Taiwan. It called for the preparation of sanctions with allied countries to deter Beijing’s military aggression and economic blockade against the island. Additionally, the report urged the UK to follow the example set by the United States and Japan in establishing closer relations with Taiwan, including high-level communications.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the need for trilateral cooperation between the UK, Japan, and Taiwan in areas such as cyber and space defense capabilities. It also urged the UK government to support Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), of which Britain is a recent member.

Amidst these developments, the committee also criticized the British government for its lack of transparency regarding its China strategy. It called for the release of a public, unclassified version of the strategy to provide clearer guidance to both the public and private sectors.

While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has refrained from labeling China as a broad “threat,” it has recognized China as an “epoch-defining and systemic challenge.” With the UK parliament’s bold declaration of Taiwan’s independence, it remains to be seen how this will impact the already strained relationship between Beijing and London.