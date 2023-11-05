The British Parliament Acknowledges Taiwan as an Independent Nation Amidst Protests

In a historic move, the British parliament has officially referred to Taiwan as an “independent country” in a report released by the foreign affairs committee of the House of Commons. This declaration marks the first time that the U.K. parliament has made such a statement, challenging the political taboo surrounding Taiwan’s statehood. The timing of this pronouncement is significant, as it coincides with the visit of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to China, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations.

While Beijing vehemently denies Taiwan’s statehood and claims it as part of its territory, the committee report argues that Taiwan fulfills all the criteria for statehood, including having a permanent population, a defined territory, a functioning government, and the ability to engage in international relations. Despite the limited diplomatic recognition Taiwan receives globally, the report emphasizes that Taiwan’s international recognition should be expanded.

Committee Chairperson Alicia Kearns emphasized the importance of standing by Taiwan’s right to self-determination, stating that it is crucial for the foreign secretary to vocally support Taiwan. Kearns believes that this declaration sends a powerful message to autocratic regimes worldwide, asserting that sovereignty cannot be achieved through violence or coercion.

While the committee report commends Britain for joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), it urges the government to actively campaign for Taiwan’s inclusion in the trade agreement. The report also calls for closer cooperation between the U.K., Japan, and Taiwan in areas of cyber and space defense capabilities.

Furthermore, the committee criticizes the British government for not being transparent enough about its China strategy. It advocates for the publication of a public, unclassified version of the strategy to provide guidance to the public and private sectors. The report also demands stronger action against China’s “transnational repression” on British soil, including sanctioning U.K. lawmakers or targeting dissidents.

As the U.K. navigates its relationship with China, this bold declaration by the British parliament signifies a shift in support towards Taiwan and a willingness to challenge Beijing’s claims. It remains to be seen how this will impact diplomatic relations between the two countries and whether other nations will follow suit in recognizing Taiwan as an independent nation.