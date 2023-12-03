UK-Owned Ship Strikes Danger in Red Sea Waters: Rockets and Drones Suspected

A dramatic incident unfolded on the Red Sea when a UK-owned ship was struck by rocket fire, according to reports from a UK-based maritime security group. Although the name of the vessel remains undisclosed, maritime security firm Ambrey revealed that it was sailing south around 35 nautical miles off Yemen’s western coast when it fell victim to a rocket strike. Distress calls pertaining to piracy or missile attacks were made from the affected ship.

Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) activity, potentially involving an explosion, was reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency. This activity was said to originate from the direction of Yemen, and vessels in the area were cautioned to exercise caution. The incident occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Red Sea, aggravated by the recent seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo vessel, the Galaxy Leader, by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Furthermore, ballistic missiles launched by the rebels from Yemen landed in close proximity to a US destroyer, the USS Mason.

The Houthi rebels have been associated with a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, following the infiltration of Hamas militants into the nation. These incidents prompted G7 foreign ministers to urge the rebels to halt their threats to international shipping and release the Galaxy Leader. It is worth mentioning that Ambrey disclosed that the attacked vessel, currently en route from the United States to Singapore, had successfully transited the Suez Canal five days prior to the incident.

The ownership and management of the targeted vessel have ties to Dan David Ungar, a British citizen listed as an Israeli resident in the prominent British companies directory. The precise motives and actors behind this attack are yet to be confirmed, but suspicions hover around the Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have been active in the region.

FAQ

1. What is the UKMTO agency?

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency is an organization run by Britain’s Royal Navy. Its primary function is to safeguard maritime trade and security in international waters.

2. Who are the Houthi rebels?

The Houthi rebels are an armed group from Yemen, supported by Iran. They have been involved in a protracted conflict within Yemen and have conducted several attacks on neighboring countries, including missile and drone strikes.

3. What is the purpose of the Suez Canal?

The Suez Canal is an artificial waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. It allows ships to bypass the lengthy journey around the southern tip of Africa, providing a vital trade route between Europe and Asia.