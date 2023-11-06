Government Called Out for Delayed Response to Building Crisis

Over 150 UK Schools Face Closure Due to Structural Risks

The Department for Education in the United Kingdom has announced that more than 150 schools across the country will be forced to close their buildings due to the risk of collapsing. This decision comes after the discovery that these schools contain Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), a material commonly used between the 1950s and the mid-1990s that has a tendency to crumble.

While the majority of affected schools can continue with face-to-face learning as the problematic concrete was found only in specific areas, some schools will have to be closed temporarily. The Schools Minister, Nick Gibb, confirmed that in certain cases, the closure would extend to the entire school.

To ensure the safety of the students, education authorities have determined that it is still possible for children to learn in classrooms where the ceilings are supported by steel girders. However, this situation has raised concerns among education officials and unions, who have criticized the government’s delayed response.

The head of education at trade union UNISON, Mike Short, called the situation a scandal and accused the Department of Education and the government of disregarding the safety of students and staff. The Association of School and College Leaders also spoke out, stating that education authorities have been aware of the dangers of RAAC-related structural failures since at least 2018.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, however, has defended the government’s actions, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the safety of children and staff in schools. Keegan assured that a plan has been put in place to minimize the impact on pupil learning and provide schools with the necessary funding and support to address the RAAC issue.

As millions of students are preparing to return to school after the summer holidays, this building crisis adds an additional layer of disruption to an already challenging academic year. The government’s delayed response has sparked further debate regarding the management and maintenance of school infrastructure, and the need for prompt action to prevent such risks from endangering the education system.