UK Set to Reach Record Tax Levels, With Consequences for the Economy

According to recent analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), the UK government is projected to oversee the highest tax levels since records began. By the next general election in 2024, taxes are expected to account for approximately 37% of national income. Such levels have not been seen since 1948, shortly after the Second World War.

The IFS report indicates that next year, tax collections will exceed pre-2019 levels by over £100bn. As the government faces pressure from some Conservative MPs to reduce taxes, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has emphasized that tax cuts are currently “virtually impossible.”

To put this in historical context, the IFS highlights that the government is currently raising more tax revenue as a percentage of national income than at any point since the 1940s. In this parliament, spanning 123 years, such high revenue growth has only been witnessed during and immediately after the two world wars.

It is worth noting, however, that compared to other developed countries, the level of overall taxation in the UK is considered moderate. This point comes with several caveats, as the IFS report acknowledges. They argue that the higher tax rate is not solely attributable to the pandemic, but also to decisions to increase government spending driven by demographic change, healthcare pressures, and the easing of austerity measures.

The IFS analysis suggests that the current parliament signifies a permanent shift towards a higher-tax economy. This change in tax policy has sparked debate within the Conservative Party. Some senior figures, like Liz Truss, argue that the high tax burden is hindering economic growth. On the other hand, there are calls for “affordable tax cuts” to be implemented, such as raising the VAT threshold for businesses and reducing fuel duties.

In an interview, Chancellor Rishi Sunak expressed the importance of reducing inflation as a top priority. The government aims to halve inflation to 5.3% by the end of the year. Sunak noted that while inflation is gradually declining and there is hope on the horizon, it is crucial to stick to the economic plan.

Opposition parties have been critical of the Conservative government’s handling of the economy. Labour has accused the Tories of delivering 25 tax increases, resulting in low growth and stagnant wages for the British public. The Liberal Democrats argue that the economic downturn caused by Ms. Truss’s policies is now being shouldered by the public, undermining the Conservatives’ pledge not to raise taxes.

