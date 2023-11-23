The UK Experiences Record-High Net Migration, Fueling Calls for Action

In a surprising turn of events, the United Kingdom witnessed a staggering record-high net migration of 745,000 individuals in 2022, according to recently revised official data. This figure represents a major setback for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who now faces mounting pressure to address this issue as the country prepares for an upcoming election.

For more than a decade, high levels of legal migration have dominated the political landscape in the UK. This contentious topic is expected to be a key battleground in the forthcoming election. Sunak’s flagship plan to tackle illegal arrivals was dealt a severe blow last week when a court ruled against the proposal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Sunak’s promises to “stop the boats” and reduce legal migration have resonated with voters who are concerned about the strain on public services and the housing shortage crisis. However, the revised data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals a significant increase in net migration figures, further complicating Sunak’s task.

In the year ending December 2022, the ONS revised the net migration figure to 745,000, surpassing all previous records by an additional 139,000. Moreover, the ONS reported a net migration number of 672,000 for the year ending June 2023, reflecting an increase from the previous year’s count of 607,000.

The recent surge in immigration primarily comprises non-EU nationals, with the healthcare and social care sectors experiencing the greatest demand for migrant workers. Additionally, the data indicates a notable rise in the number of international students choosing to stay in the UK for an extended period and transitioning to work visas.

Among the non-EU nationalities, Indian, Nigerian, and Chinese individuals constituted the highest proportion of immigrants in the year ending June, according to the ONS report.

Interior Minister James Cleverly reiterated the government’s commitment to reducing levels of legal migration and expressed the aim to eliminate abuse of the visa system, which contributes to the high numbers.

However, critics argue that the current level of legal immigration is unsustainable both economically and socially. Former Conservative minister Simon Clarke emphasized that the current situation exceeds the capacity of public services, hampers UK productivity, and drives down wages by substituting cheaper foreign labor.

While the recent data may suggest a slight decrease from the record-high figure of 2022, it remains uncertain whether the numbers have indeed peaked. The government may attempt to portray the slight decline as evidence of their policies taking effect, but the ONS warns against premature conclusions.

The opposition Labour Party’s home affairs spokesperson, Yvette Cooper, seized on the figures, asserting that the Conservatives lack control over immigration and asylum policies and have failed to develop a comprehensive economic plan.

As the debate surrounding migration intensifies, it is important for policymakers to address the economic and social implications of net migration while considering the needs of the country as a whole.

