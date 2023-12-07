The British Government Reveals Russian FSB Unit Behind Cyberattacks, Calls for Action

The British government has made a startling revelation, accusing a unit of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) of orchestrating a sustained cyberattack campaign aimed at undermining democratic institutions in the country. In a statement to the House of Commons, minister Leo Docherty announced that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to address this concerning issue and emphasize that political interference of any kind is unacceptable.

Since 2015, countless personal email accounts belonging to hundreds of individuals in Britain, including high-profile politicians from various political parties, have been targeted by this sophisticated hacking campaign. One notable example is the account of former trade minister Liam Fox, which was reportedly compromised back in 2019.

The group responsible for these cyberattacks has been identified by several companies as Calisto, COLDRIVER, or Star Blizzard/SEABORGIUM. The British government has officially attributed this activity to officers working for Centre 18 of the FSB. The individuals named include Ruslan Peretyatko as an FSB Centre 18 officer and Andrew Korinets as a member of the Callisto Group. Both men have been added to the UK’s Cyber Sanctions list.

James Babbage, a spokesperson for the National Crime Agency (NCA), stated that the sanctions imposed are the result of an extensive investigation, demonstrating that hostile Russian cyber actors were behind these targeted attacks aimed at undermining the UK. Furthermore, the NCA’s director general for threats emphasized that this action sends a clear message to criminals around the world that the UK will not tolerate such behavior and will continue to disrupt their activities.

In addition to the UK’s announcement, the United States and the European Union are expected to issue supporting statements. Microsoft has also published a blog post shedding light on the group’s activities and warning others that the actors are continuously improving their techniques to evade detection.

Interestingly, officers from FSB’s Centre 18 have previously faced charges in the US for recruiting criminal hackers to target email services provided by Yahoo and Google. The targets in that case included Russian journalists, government officials from both Russia and the US, employees of a well-known Russian cybersecurity company, and employees of other service providers whose networks the conspirators sought to exploit.

One notable consequence of the FSB cyberattacks was the selective leaking and amplification of stolen information related to Liam Fox, which was later cited by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn during the 2019 election in the UK. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed his disdain for Russia’s attempts to interfere in UK politics, emphasizing the importance of protecting democratic processes.

It is worth noting that the British government had previously accused Russia of attempting to meddle in the 2019 election through the online dissemination of illicitly obtained and leaked government documents. Despite these allegations, the Russian government, which has faced similar accusations of interference in elections in the US and France, has consistently denied any involvement.

Although officials in Westminster have labeled Russian interference as “unsuccessful,” critics argue that the term “successful” is difficult to define in retrospect. Nonetheless, this revelation highlights the urgent need for collective action to combat cyberattacks orchestrated by state-sponsored actors, safeguard democratic processes, and protect individuals from malicious activities in the digital world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the FSB?

A: The FSB, or Federal Security Service, is Russia’s principal security agency responsible for counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and internal security.

Q: What does the term “cyberattacks” refer to?

A: Cyberattacks encompass a range of malicious activities conducted through digital systems, including hacking, stealing sensitive data, disrupting networks, and spreading malware.

Q: How did the British government respond to the cyberattacks?

A: The British government summoned the Russian ambassador to address the issue, named individuals involved in the hacking campaign, and imposed sanctions. They also called for international cooperation to address the threat posed by state-sponsored cyberattacks.

Q: Has Russia been accused of interfering in elections before?

A: Yes, Russia has faced accusations of attempting to interfere in elections in different countries, including the United States and France. These allegations typically involve the dissemination of hacked or leaked information to influence public opinion.