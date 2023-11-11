UK MoD Awards Contracts for Groundbreaking Submarine Designs

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced the awarding of £4 billion worth of contracts for the design and manufacture of state-of-the-art submarines. This marks a significant milestone in the UK’s partnership with the AUKUS program, as BAE Systems (BAES), Rolls-Royce, and Babcock Marine have been chosen to carry out the Detailed Design and Long Leads (D2L2) Phase. Under this phase, the focus will be on developing the next generation of nuclear-powered attack submarines, known as SSN-AUKUS.

These contracts will play a crucial role in driving the program forward, from the design and prototyping stages to the purchase of crucial long lead components. This progress will enable construction to commence in the near future, ensuring a stable and resilient domestic supply chain. Importantly, this endeavor showcases the UK’s more than 60 years of expertise in the design, construction, and operation of nuclear-powered submarines.

The D2L2 contracts will not only contribute to the growth of the UK economy but also support the creation of thousands of highly skilled jobs. As the Prime Minister’s priority is to bolster the economy, this development aligns perfectly with that goal. In addition to the design and procurement processes, efforts will be made to enhance and expand the infrastructure at the submarine shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness and the nuclear reactor manufacturing site in Raynesway, Derby.

The ultimate objective of this program is to deploy the first UK submarines by the late 2030s, replacing the existing Astute-Class vessels. Following this, Australia will initiate the construction of its submarines in the early 2040s. These submarines will be the Royal Navy’s most significant, advanced, and powerful attack submarines to date, equipped with cutting-edge sensors, design elements, and weaponry.

The construction of the UK submarines will primarily take place in Barrow-in-Furness, while Australia will utilize the next decade to bolster its own submarine industrial capabilities. Rolls-Royce will supply the nuclear reactors for both UK and Australian submarines, further cementing their involvement in this groundbreaking project.

