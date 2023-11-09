UK Considers Labeling Wagner Group as a Terrorist Organization

The United Kingdom is considering designating the Wagner Group, a notorious mercenary outfit, as a terrorist group. If the proposal is approved, it will be illegal to be a member, join, or support the organization in any way. The draft order, set to be presented to Parliament, would also allow the seizure of Wagner’s assets, classifying them as terrorist property.

This move comes after a mutiny within the Wagner Group in June, which left the organization vulnerable. In July, British lawmakers pushed for a tougher stance against the group, calling for targeted sanctions and the labeling of Wagner as a terrorist organization.

The home secretary, Suella Braverman, described Wagner as “violent and destructive,” emphasizing its role as “a military tool of Vladamir Putin’s Russia.” Braverman expressed concerns about the group’s activities in Africa and Ukraine, stating that they posed a threat to global security and served the political goals of the Kremlin.

Under the proposed legislation, supporting the Wagner Group in any manner would be a criminal offense, punishable by up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to £5,000 ($6,200).

The founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently died in a plane crash near Moscow. Prigozhin had built a private army that fought for Russian interests abroad and played a significant role in the war in Ukraine. His death has not deterred efforts to hold the group accountable for its actions.

The United States has also taken action against the Wagner Group, imposing international sanctions on the organization for alleged human rights abuses in countries like Mali and the Central African Republic. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that death and destruction followed wherever Wagner operated, and the U.S. would continue to pursue measures to hold them accountable.

By cracking down on the Wagner Group, both the United Kingdom and the United States are sending a clear message that they will not tolerate the actions of this mercenary outfit. Both countries are committed to protecting global security and preventing the destabilizing activities of organizations like Wagner.