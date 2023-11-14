UK Infant Set to be Taken Off Life Support Despite Parents’ Plea to Take Her to Italy

In a controversial decision, UK judges have upheld their mandate to remove life support from a terminally ill infant, denying the parents’ appeal to seek treatment in Italy. The 8-month-old baby, Indi Gregory, is now scheduled to be taken off her ventilator against her parents’ wishes.

The decision by Justice Robert Peel has sparked outrage among the parents, who are appalled by what they perceive as a one-sided ruling. They argue that the whole world is watching and is shocked at the treatment they have received. The parents’ legal counsel expressed their discontent with the judges’ decision, stating that it is deeply unfair.

Despite the appeal, the courts have sided with the original mandate, refusing the parents’ right to seek treatment elsewhere. Senior UK judges from the Court of Appeals have dismissed the idea of transferring custody of the infant to the Italian government and the Vatican, stating that such a move is “wholly misconceived.”

In response to the UK’s decision, the Italian government has granted citizenship to Indi Gregory in the hope of offering continued treatment in Italy. Collaboration between the Vatican and the Italian government has resulted in preparations for the baby’s treatment at Bambino Gesù, a renowned Catholic pediatric hospital in Rome.

The parents have always wanted what is best for their child and believe that she deserves the best treatment available. They question why the UK healthcare system is unwilling to fund her treatment and why she cannot receive the care and support that the Italian Prime Minister and government have offered.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has been actively involved in fighting for Indi’s transfer to Italy and is pressing for international cooperation in this matter. She has emphasized her commitment to doing everything possible to defend the child’s life and the rights of her parents to fight for her.

Amidst the legal battle, the Italian consul has ordered the UK to cede jurisdiction to Indi’s designated Italian guardian due to the imminent danger to her life.

While the case raises ethical and moral questions, it also highlights the challenges families face when seeking alternative treatment options. The desperation and determination of the parents to fight for their child’s chance at life are evident throughout this ordeal.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current status of Indi Gregory?

A: Indi Gregory is set to be taken off life support in the UK against her parents’ wishes.

Q: What was the parents’ appeal?

A: The parents appealed for the opportunity to seek treatment for Indi in Italy.

Q: Has the appeal been granted?

A: No, the appeal has been denied, and the courts have upheld the decision to remove the infant from life support.

Q: What steps have been taken by the Italian government?

A: The Italian government has granted Indi Gregory citizenship to enable her to receive continued treatment in Italy.

Q: What is the role of the Italian Prime Minister?

A: Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, has actively fought for Indi’s transfer to Italy and has urged international cooperation in this matter.

Q: What action has been taken by the Italian consul?

A: The Italian consul has ordered the UK to cede jurisdiction to the child’s designated Italian guardian due to the imminent danger to her life.