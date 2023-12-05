An Alternative Approach to Addressing Asylum Seekers: UK’s New Treaty with Rwanda

The United Kingdom has taken a bold step in its immigration policy by signing a groundbreaking treaty with Rwanda. This treaty aims to resurrect the government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to the East African country, a plan that was recently deemed illegal by the UK Supreme Court. While facing criticism from lawyers and charities, the UK government remains optimistic about the potential success of this new approach.

Under the previous non-binding memorandum of understanding, the deportation plan faced significant challenges due to concerns regarding the violation of international human rights laws. However, the newly signed treaty addresses these concerns head-on. It ensures that asylum seekers will not be expelled to a country where their life or freedom would be threatened, which was one of the major points raised by the Supreme Court.

In addition to this critical provision, the treaty introduces other safeguards. A monitoring committee will be established to allow individuals to submit confidential complaints directly. Furthermore, an appeal body comprising judges from around the world will be established to ensure impartiality and fairness in the process.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly expressed confidence in the treaty, stating that it effectively addresses all the issues raised by the Supreme Court. He believes that the implementation of the plan will proceed swiftly, leading to migrants heading to Rwanda in the coming months.

However, critics argue that the feasibility of deportation flights remains uncertain. Many lawyers and charities contend that political dynamics, such as an upcoming election, may hinder the implementation of the plan. The Labour Party, which currently holds a significant lead in the polls, has explicitly expressed its intention to discard the Rwanda policy if it comes to power.

The deportation plan, first introduced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April last year, aims to deter migrants from making dangerous journeys across the Channel from Europe in small boats. By sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, the UK government seeks to stem illegal migration. In exchange, Rwanda has received an initial payment of £140 million ($180 million) with promises of additional funding for the accommodation and care of deported individuals.

The pressure to reduce net migration, which reached a record high of 745,000 last year, remains a top priority for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Faced with this challenge, the government’s focus on stopping the flow of asylum seekers has become an urgent matter. The “Stop the boats” goal, one of Sunak’s five government objectives, aims to curb the activities of people smugglers.

To address the legal challenges against deportation flights, the government intends to declare Rwanda a “safe country” through forthcoming legislation. While this may provide legal grounds to proceed with the plan, it is anticipated to spark further political and legal debates. Previous attempts to initiate the deportation flights were met with legal obstacles, resulting in cancellations.

Critics, such as immigration lawyer Sarah Gogan, question the viability of the government’s policy. They argue that transforming a country’s judiciary and administrative culture within a short timeframe is implausible. Concerns over Rwanda’s human rights record add a layer of complexity to the already contentious plan. Additionally, Yvette Cooper, Labour’s home affairs spokeswoman, dismisses the government’s approach as a mere “gimmick.”

While opinions on the viability and ethics of the UK’s treaty with Rwanda differ, one thing remains certain: the pursuit of innovative solutions to address the challenges of asylum seekers continues to be a priority for the British government. As the plan moves forward, it will undoubtedly face scrutiny and shape the broader discourse on immigration policies.

