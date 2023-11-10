Bank of England Expected to Raise Interest Rates

The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates for the 14th consecutive time in an effort to combat high inflation. Economists predict that the central bank will increase its base rate from 5% to 5.25% later this week. This move is aimed at curbing rising prices and relieving pressure on households.

Although inflation has fallen more than expected in recent months, it remains significantly higher than the Bank of England’s target of 2%. The decision to raise interest rates is part of a delicate balancing act, as aggressive rate hikes could lead to an economic slowdown, while no rate hikes at all could further exacerbate inflation.

The impact of higher interest rates will vary for different individuals. Mortgage holders with variable or tracker mortgages, as well as those seeking new fixed-rate deals, will face higher borrowing costs. However, fixed-rate mortgage holders will be shielded from rate hikes, at least for the duration of their fixed-term periods. Approximately 800,000 mortgage deals are set to end this year, with an additional 1.6 million ending in 2024, leaving many borrowers vulnerable to increased costs.

Additionally, first-time home buyers may find themselves priced out of the housing market, while the interest charged on un-fixed loans and credit cards may also increase. On the other hand, savers can expect better returns on their money, although some have criticized banks for offering paltry savings rates.

From a government perspective, higher interest rates will result in increased interest payments on the country’s debt, putting a strain on public finances.

It is important for individuals struggling with debt to seek help and explore their options. Trained debt advisers can provide guidance and support, while organizations such as Citizens Advice can help individuals assess their debts and create payment plans. Energy suppliers and other creditors may also offer repayment assistance.

While the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates aims to control inflation, its repercussions will be felt differently by various segments of the population. It is crucial for individuals to stay informed and take proactive steps to manage their finances in the face of changing economic conditions.