In a recent report by UK Defence Intelligence, new insights have emerged concerning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to provide heavy weapons to the Rosgvardia, also known as the Russian National Guard. This move signifies Putin’s belief that the Rosgvardia plays a vital role in safeguarding the regime’s security.

First established in 2016 and led by Viktor Zolotov, a former bodyguard of Putin, the Rosgvardia boasts a sizable force of approximately 200,000 personnel. On 4 August, Putin authorized a law allowing the provision of heavy weaponry to the Rosgvardia. This decision comes on the heels of a mutiny by the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) a month earlier.

Despite Zolotov’s claims of the Rosgvardia’s outstanding performance during the mutiny, UK Defence Intelligence maintains that there is no concrete evidence of the organization taking effective action against the Wagner PMC. This incident posed a significant internal security threat, precisely the type that the Rosgvardia was initially created to address.

The report highlights a noteworthy quote from Zolotov regarding the desired heavy equipment for the Rosgvardia, including artillery and attack helicopters. This shift in strategy indicates that the Kremlin is strategically allocating resources to bolster the Rosgvardia, considering it as one of the key organizations responsible for guaranteeing regime security.

This new information sheds light on Putin’s rationale behind arming the Russian National Guard with heavy weapons. As the situation unfolds, it becomes increasingly essential to monitor developments within the Rosgvardia and its role in maintaining Putin’s regime stability.

