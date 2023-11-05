UK Inflation Shows Signs of Relief, but Services Prices Surge

UK inflation reached a 17-month low in July, offering a glimmer of hope for the economy, however, there are concerns as services prices experienced a rapid increase in comparison to the previous month. According to the Office for National Statistics, consumer prices rose by 6.8% in July compared to the same period last year, marking the smallest annual rise since February 2022. This decline in inflation can be attributed to the lower energy price cap imposed by the energy regulator, resulting in reduced prices for gas and electricity.

Matthew Corder, the ONS deputy director of prices, highlighted the positive development in food price inflation, stating that it has eased, particularly for milk, bread, and cereal. Food price inflation slowed to 14.9% in July, displaying a significant drop from the previous month’s rate of 17.4%. While food prices continue to rise, the pace has slowed.

However, the good news is offset by the acceleration of services inflation, which increased from 7.2% in June to 7.4% in July. This surge in services prices compensated for the decrease in the cost of goods, keeping the core inflation rate unchanged at 6.9%. The Bank of England closely monitors core inflation as it excludes the effects of volatile food and energy costs, providing a clearer picture of the underlying price trend.

These latest figures serve as a reminder to policymakers that the battle against inflation is far from over. The concern is further heightened by the official release showing the fastest annual growth in wages on record. The fear of a “wage-price spiral” looms, where rising wages and prices reinforce each other, leading to an entrenched inflation problem.

Economists, such as Ellie Henderson from Investec, suggest that more work may be required to curb services price inflation, especially considering that labor costs comprise a significant portion of expenditure for service providers.

As financial markets anticipate a quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike next month, there is a growing probability of the Bank of England’s benchmark interest rate reaching 5.5% – the highest since December 2007. However, analysts like Jamie Dutta from Vantage caution that policymakers will approach future rate hikes with caution, as the current interest rate is already restrictive.

While the decline in overall inflation provides some relief, the surging services prices serve as a reminder that policymakers must continue to address inflationary pressures to ensure stability in the economy.