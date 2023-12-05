New Treaty Signed in Rwanda to Address Migration Challenges

In a significant move to address the ongoing challenges of migration, British Home Secretary James Cleverly arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday to sign a new treaty with the African nation. This treaty aims to establish a framework for the safe transfer of asylum seekers from the United Kingdom to Rwanda, in accordance with international human rights laws.

The decision to pursue this treaty comes in the wake of a recent ruling by the UK’s Supreme Court, which deemed the previous deportation scheme to Rwanda as illegal. Recognizing the need to comply with domestic legislation and uphold human rights obligations, the UK government sought a binding agreement with Rwanda that would ensure the fair and just treatment of asylum seekers.

Under this new plan, the UK intends to transfer thousands of asylum seekers who have arrived on its shores without permission to Rwanda. The objective is to deter migrants from attempting dangerous journeys across the English Channel, particularly in small boats. This approach forms a central part of the British government’s strategy to reduce migration.

In return for its partnership, Rwanda has received an initial payment of £140 million ($180 million) to support the accommodation and care of individuals who are deported from the UK. This financial commitment demonstrates the UK’s recognition of the responsibility to provide appropriate resources for the well-being of those transferred to Rwanda.

The treaty signing between Cleverly and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Vincent Biruta, signifies a shared commitment to tackling the global challenge of illegal migration. Both countries understand the importance of addressing the root causes of migration and cooperating closely to find effective solutions.

The recent ruling by the UK’s Supreme Court has prompted the government to reassess its approach to migration policies. As part of these efforts, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing increasing pressure to reduce net migration numbers, as well as prevent asylum seekers from relying on dangerous routes facilitated by people smugglers.

To address these concerns, the British government is expected to introduce new legislation declaring Rwanda as a “safe country.” This designation aims to minimize legal challenges against the planned deportation flights, ensuring a smoother and more streamlined process.

FAQ:

Q: Will this treaty violate international human rights laws?

A: No, this treaty aims to comply with international human rights laws. The UK government sought a binding agreement with Rwanda to ensure that the treatment of asylum seekers remains fair and just.

Q: How will this treaty deter migrants from crossing the English Channel?

A: The plan is to transfer asylum seekers who arrived in the UK without permission to Rwanda. By establishing this process, the UK aims to deter migrants from embarking on dangerous journeys across the English Channel.

Q: What financial support is provided to Rwanda?

A: Rwanda has received an initial payment of £140 million ($180 million) to fund the accommodation and care of individuals deported from the UK. Further financial assistance may be provided as needed.

Q: How does this treaty contribute to addressing the global challenge of illegal migration?

A: By signing this treaty, both the UK and Rwanda demonstrate their commitment to working together and exploring effective solutions to combat illegal migration at a global level.

