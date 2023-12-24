UK Home Secretary Issues Apology for Controversial Remarks Regarding Date-Rape Drug

The UK home secretary, James Cleverly, has publicly apologized for making a remark that stirred controversy. During a reception hosted at 10 Downing Street, Cleverly made a comment about spiking his wife’s drink with a date rape drug. The incident occurred just hours after Cleverly’s department had announced strict measures to combat drink spiking.

Reports from the Sunday Mirror newspaper stated that Cleverly addressed female guests at the event, suggesting that a small amount of Rohypnol in a drink each night would not be considered illegal. Additionally, he reportedly remarked that the key to a long-lasting marriage was ensuring one’s spouse remained mildly sedated, preventing them from recognizing the existence of better partners.

In response to the backlash, a spokesperson for the home secretary claimed that Cleverly’s comments were intended as an ironic joke during what was understood to be a private conversation. However, due to Cleverly’s position in government and the sensitive subject matter, the newspaper chose to disregard the customary “off the record” etiquette.

Opposition politicians did not hold back in their criticism. Alex Davies-Jones, the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, dismissed Cleverly’s justification of the comment as a tired excuse, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive cultural shift to address the issues of spiking and violence against women and girls. Davies-Jones stressed that such banter should cease, starting from the highest levels of government.

