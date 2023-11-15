Glasgow Gurdwara Condemns Disruptive Incident at Sikh Place of Worship

The Glasgow Gurdwara recently released a statement strongly condemning a recent incident that occurred at their premises. On September 29, 2023, an Indian envoy, accompanied by a Scottish Parliament member, visited the Gurdwara on a personal trip. However, a group of unidentified individuals from outside the area tried to disrupt the visit, leading the Indian envoy and his party to leave the premises.

Despite the departure of the Indian envoy, the unruly individuals continued to disturb the congregation at Glasgow Gurdwara. In response to this disorderly behavior, the Gurdwara expressed its condemnation, emphasizing that Sikh places of worship should be peaceful and free from disruptions.

The incident involved Khalistani extremists preventing the Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami, from entering the Gurdwara. A video circulating on social media depicts a man obstructing the High Commissioner’s entry and two individuals attempting to open the door of his car in the parking area. Eventually, the car left the premises of Glasgow Gurdwara Saheb.

This unfortunate incident has prompted India to raise the matter with the UK government. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the Junior UK Foreign Minister, acknowledged the incident and expressed her concern. She emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of foreign diplomats and emphasized that places of worship in the UK should be open to all.

As tensions escalate between India and Canada due to a diplomatic row triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations against the Indian government, it is crucial to seek peaceful resolutions and understanding between nations.

FAQs:

What is a Gurdwara?

A Gurdwara is a Sikh place of worship and a central institution in the Sikh community. It serves as a spiritual and community hub for Sikhs around the world.

Who are Khalistani extremists?

Khalistani extremists are individuals who advocate for the creation of an independent Sikh state, called Khalistan, in the Punjab region of India. Their actions often involve promoting separatism and engaging in violent activities.

What is the role of the Indian High Commissioner?

The Indian High Commissioner represents the Indian government and its interests in a foreign country. The High Commissioner plays a crucial role in bilateral diplomatic relations and acts as a liaison between India and the host country.

Sources:

– [Glasgow Gurdwara](https://www.example.com)

– [Junior UK foreign minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan](https://www.example.com)