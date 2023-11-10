UK Government: Hospital Explosion in Gaza Caused by Misfired Missile

In a recent development, the UK government has determined that the devastating explosion that occurred at a hospital in Gaza was likely caused by a misfired missile from within Palestinian territory, rather than an Israeli strike. This conclusion aligns with assessments made by U.S. and French officials regarding the cause of the explosion at the al-Ahli hospital.

While Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza, initially blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike and claimed that nearly 500 people had been killed, the U.S. intelligence report estimated a lower number of casualties between 100 and 300 Palestinians.

In light of this situation, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed support for Israel in its battle against Hamas but also emphasized the need to provide humanitarian aid to the civilians residing in Gaza. To address this, the UK government has announced £20 million ($24 million) in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in Israeli warplanes bombing various areas in Gaza, including places where Palestinian civilians had been instructed to seek refuge. The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened due to the lack of fuel, resulting in a power blackout for almost two weeks. Hospitals are struggling to operate life-saving medical equipment, with premature babies in critical condition.

While Hamas claimed that 5,000 civilians had been killed by Israeli bombardment, these figures cannot be independently verified. Yet, with hospitals overwhelmed and homes destroyed by Israeli bombs, the civilian death toll is undoubtedly rising.

The fear of a broader conflict intensifies as Israeli warplanes continue to strike targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah, an armed militant group in Lebanon with a large arsenal of rockets, against launching a war, promising devastating consequences.

In parallel, pro-Palestinian activists have recently staged demonstrations, including one at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, denouncing Prime Minister Netanyahu for Israel’s actions during the conflict. Meanwhile, Israel has carried out overnight raids in the West Bank, arresting 37 suspected Hamas members.

Efforts to provide aid to Gaza have also gained traction. Reports indicate that a third aid convoy has entered Gaza via the Rafah border crossing, while the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has called for more expedited aid for the region. Discussions regarding a potential humanitarian pause to distribute aid are set to take place among EU foreign ministers.

Amidst the complex circumstances, finding a resolution becomes increasingly challenging. The international community remains concerned about the situation in Gaza and the potential for further escalation if a ceasefire is not achieved.