Glasgow Gurdwara Condemns Incident at Religious Site, Emphasizes Inclusivity

The recent incident at the Glasgow Gurdwara, where Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, was prevented from attending a planned interaction, has been strongly condemned by the religious institution. The Gurdwara emphasized its commitment to inclusivity and expressed deep concern over the disorderly behavior displayed by certain individuals.

According to a statement by the Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib Sikh Sabha, the incident occurred on September 29, 2023, during a personal visit by the Indian High Commissioner and was facilitated by a member of the Scottish Parliament. Unidentified individuals from outside Glasgow attempted to disrupt the visit, leading the visiting party to leave the premises.

The disruptive behavior continued to disturb the congregation, prompting the involvement of the Scotland Police, who are currently investigating the matter. Glasgow Gurdwara expressed its strong condemnation of such actions, stating that they disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship.

In its statement, the Gurdwara reaffirmed its open-door policy for people from all communities and backgrounds, aligning with its principles of faith. Emphasizing the importance of inclusivity, the Gurdwara extended a warm welcome to everyone.

This incident has drawn condemnation from various quarters, including British MPs and the UK’s Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Trevelyan expressed concern over the incident and underscored the significance of the safety and security of foreign diplomats. She added that places of worship in the United Kingdom should be open to all, highlighting their importance as inclusive spaces.

The Glasgow Gurdwara’s condemnation of the incident serves as a reminder of the need to promote harmony and respect among different communities. By reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity, the Gurdwara sets an example for fostering understanding and unity. It is crucial for society at large to condemn such acts and work towards creating an environment where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together in peace and mutual respect.