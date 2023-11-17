UK, France, and Germany Maintain Nuclear Sanctions on Iran, Aim to Prevent Weapons Sales to Russia

The European nations of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have announced their decision to uphold nuclear sanctions on Iran, citing concerns over Tehran’s potential sale of drones and missiles to Russia. While the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers aimed to lift certain sanctions starting next month, these nations believe that Iran has violated the agreement by enriching and storing uranium.

The move by the European powers is seen as an effort to discourage Iran from developing and exporting ballistic missiles and drones, which pose a threat to regional stability. However, despite these restrictions, it has been observed that Russia has used drones manufactured in Iran during its conflict with Ukraine.

Eight years ago, Iran entered into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1 group of nations, which includes the US, UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany. The 2015 accord mandated Iran to limit sensitive nuclear activities and allow international inspections in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. The agreement explicitly prohibited the buying, selling, or transfer of drones and missiles to and from Iran.

The JCPOA set a future milestone, known as the “transition day,” when remaining ballistic missile and nuclear-related sanctions on Iran were to be lifted. Furthermore, the deal entailed an asset freeze on individuals and organizations deemed to be supporting Iran’s nuclear program. However, countries like Russia and China will no longer be obliged to adhere to these restrictions if they fail to implement sanctions similar to those imposed by the UK, France, and Germany before October 18th.

The aforementioned three European nations, collectively referred to as the E3, have affirmed that the sanctions on Iran will persist until Tehran fully complies with the JCPOA. Iran has condemned this decision, asserting that it violates the E3’s obligations under the nuclear deal and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The resolution calls on Iran to refrain from engaging in activities related to ballistic missiles designed for nuclear weapons delivery.

The E3 contends that their decision is in accordance with the JCPOA, as Iran has rejected opportunities to return to compliance on two occasions and has continued to expand its nuclear program beyond the agreed-upon limits without credible civilian justification. It is worth noting that the United States, under former President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, prompting tensions and uncertainties regarding the future of the agreement.