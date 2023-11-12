UK Flight Disruption Causes Chaos for Passengers During Busy Travel Season

A technical glitch in the air traffic control systems of the United Kingdom has resulted in the grounding of hundreds of flights, causing chaos for passengers during the peak summer travel period. The disruption, which occurred on one of the busiest travel days of the year, is expected to take “days” to fix.

The systems failure at the UK’s air traffic control services led to delays and cancellations of numerous flights on Monday. Operators were unable to automatically process flight plans, leaving travelers stranded and frustrated.

The National Air Traffic Service (NATS) of Britain stated that they had resolved the issue several hours later, but warned that it would take time for flight schedules to return to normal. Juliet Kennedy, NATS Operations Director, emphasized the ongoing collaboration with airlines and airports to rectify the situation. The cause of the technical glitch is currently under investigation.

According to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, more than a quarter (27%) of all flights to and from UK airports were canceled on Monday. London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester airports experienced the most significant disruption, with a total of 790 departures and 785 arrivals canceled.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper acknowledged the extent of the disruption and estimated that it would take “some days” to fully resolve the issue. Harper reassured the public that the government is investigating the cause and confirmed that it was not a cyber attack.

This technical glitch has come at an unfortunate time, coinciding with the busy public holiday travel period in the UK. Many individuals are returning from their summer vacations, adding to the frustration of those affected by the flight cancellations and delays.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What caused the flight disruption in the UK?

A: The disruption was caused by a technical glitch in the UK’s air traffic control systems, which prevented the automatic processing of flight plans.

Q: How long is it expected to take to fix the issue?

A: It is estimated that it will take “days” to fully resolve the technical glitch and for flight schedules to return to normal.

Q: Were all UK airports equally affected?

A: London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester airports faced the greatest disruption, with a significant number of departures and arrivals being canceled.

Q: Was this disruption due to a cyber attack?

A: The UK government has made it clear that the disruption was not caused by a cyber attack and is currently investigating the root cause of the technical glitch.