New Insights into the Rise of Khalistan Extremism in the UK and Canada

The recent surge in Khalistan extremism has raised concerns among experts who believe that Western governments have not done enough to address this issue. Colin Bloom, a former adviser to the UK government, argues that the situation has escalated due to the lack of proactive measures taken by both the British and Canadian governments. If left unaddressed, the problem could spiral out of control, leading to more harm and intimidation.

Bloom, known for his expertise in faith engagement, emphasizes the importance of free speech but also highlights the need to prevent harm, intimidation, and harassment. He points out that a recent incident involving the Indian High Commissioner being stopped from meeting the Gurudwara Committee in Glasgow was an overreach of free speech, limiting the voices of those involved.

While acknowledging that the majority of the Sikh population in the UK does not share extremist ideologies, Bloom expresses concern that these radical elements within the community are letting down their own people. He believes that Western governments, including the UK, US, and Canada, need to collectively address the rising extremism and protect those who want no involvement with such extremist elements.

In addition to physical incidents, Bloom calls for a closer examination of online materials disseminated by extremist groups. He warns that if the issue is not confronted and dealt with promptly, more people will be intimidated and harmed. Bloom emphasizes that there are extremists within all faith communities, including the Sikh community, that need to be addressed and controlled.

Colin Bloom’s report for the UK government further reveals that some pro-Khalistan Sikh groups aim to manipulate their influence by presenting a false appearance of legitimacy through human rights activism. These subversive activities do not reflect the true nature of the majority of British Sikh communities.

