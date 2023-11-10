Two Men Arrested in UK for Espionage; Government Expresses Concern

The recent arrest of two men on suspected espionage charges in the UK has raised concerns about Chinese interference in British parliamentary democracy. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has conveyed his “significant concerns” to Chinese Premier Li Qiang regarding this matter.

The individuals were apprehended under the Official Secrets Act, and it has been disclosed that one of them, in his 20s, worked as a parliamentary researcher and had connections with several Conservative MPs. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the arrests took place in March.

In response to the arrests, Prime Minister Sunak expressed his worries over Chinese interference during his meeting with Premier Li Qiang. The concerns center around potential interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy. The arrested individual is said to have had associations with Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and Alicia Kearns, the chairwoman of the foreign affairs committee, among others.

The arrested individual is a British citizen who previously engaged in international political work, with a focus on relations with Beijing. This incident follows last year’s revelation by British intelligence about the involvement of Christine Lee, a Chinese government agent, in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

The House of Commons Intelligence and Security Committee has also expressed concerns about China’s targeting of the UK. They believe it is crucial to assess whether further actions should be taken to mitigate potential risks.

