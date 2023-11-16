New Threat: Russia’s Potential Winter Strikes on Ukraine

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense has issued a concerning report, stating that Russia is likely amassing a “significant stockpile” of air-launched cruise missiles to be used against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in the upcoming winter. While open-source data suggests a decrease in the usage of these missiles by Russia since April, Russian officials have been emphasizing efforts to boost their production rate, indicating their intentions.

During the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023, Russia launched a series of devastating missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities, resulting in the loss of civilian lives and nationwide blackouts. The primary weapon of choice for these attacks were air-launched cruise missiles, with the Kh-101 model, also known as AS-23a KODIAK, being particularly prominent.

Russia strategically launches these munitions from their own territory using bomber aircraft, underscoring the depth of their offensive capabilities. This poses a significant threat to Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and national security.

In response to these potential mass attacks, Ukraine is intensifying its air defense measures to safeguard its critical infrastructure. Speaking on behalf of the Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson, emphasized the country’s commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed these concerns, warning that Russia is likely to resume its attacks on Ukraine’s energy system during the fall and winter months. As a proactive measure, Ukraine has invested substantial efforts in repairing and restoring 80% of its main power grids and high-voltage stations after suffering severe damage caused by Russia’s previous assaults.

Ensuring energy security is crucial for Ukraine’s stability and prosperity. To achieve this, the country is actively exploring the development of clean energy sources and green job opportunities. By diversifying its energy portfolio and reducing dependence on external sources, Ukraine aims to enhance its resilience against potential threats.

