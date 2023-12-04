UK Implements New Measures to Control Immigration and Increase Salary Threshold for Foreign Workers

The British government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to manage immigration and address concerns over high levels of migration to the United Kingdom. Key among these measures is the decision to raise the minimum salary requirement for foreign skilled workers to be eligible for a work visa.

Recognizing the increasing pressure stemming from record net migration in 2022, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken action to restore control over the country’s borders. This move comes amidst criticism from lawmakers within his Conservative Party, who have questioned his approach to immigration ahead of an upcoming election.

Interior Minister James Cleverly revealed that the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers will be increased to £38,700 ($48,800), representing a third more than the current requirement of £26,200 ($33,000). In addition, the government plans to reform the list of jobs exempted from this salary threshold due to skills shortages and tighten regulations regarding whether workers can bring their families.

Cleverly emphasized the urgency of reducing migration levels, stating that the government’s actions mark a more robust approach than any previous administration. These measures are set to be implemented in spring of the coming year.

While these developments aim to address concerns surrounding migration, they may also result in new challenges for business owners. Many sectors, such as engineering, construction, and catering, have struggled to find employees due to the country’s tight labor market and the end of free movement from the European Union.

In 2022, the UK witnessed a record net migration of 745,000 individuals. To combat this, Cleverly expects that the combined impact of this package of measures and the reduction of student dependents will lead to approximately 300,000 fewer people entering the country compared to the previous year.

The issue of migration holds significant relevance in the context of Brexit. Proponents of leaving the EU argued that doing so would provide the UK with greater control over its borders. Many who voted in favor of Brexit cited concerns over high migration levels and the perceived strain it placed on public services as influential factors in their decision.

However, in recent years, the British government has introduced visa schemes for individuals from Ukraine and Hong Kong. Additionally, various industries, including engineering, construction, and catering, have petitioned for the ability to hire international workers to address labor shortages.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, in 2022, there were approximately 1.16 million immigrants entering the UK, offset by 557,000 emigrations. Of those arriving in the UK, 925,000 were non-EU nationals, 151,000 came from the EU, and 88,000 were British citizens. The report further estimated that under special visa schemes, there were 114,000 long-term arrivals from Ukraine and 52,000 from Hong Kong.

In addition to managing immigration, Sunak has pledged to crack down on irregular migration, particularly in response to the significant number of individuals arriving via small boats from continental Europe.

