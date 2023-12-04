New Salary Threshold for UK Work Visas: Government Takes Strong Action to Address Migration

The British government has recently unveiled a series of measures aimed at reducing net migration to the United Kingdom. One of the key changes involves raising the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers to be eligible for a work visa. This decision comes in response to the record high levels of net migration experienced in 2022, which has put pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take swift action.

Interior Minister James Cleverly announced that the minimum salary threshold will be increased to £38,700 ($48,800), a significant rise from the current level of £26,200 ($33,000). In addition to this adjustment, the government plans to reform the list of jobs that are exempt from the salary requirement due to shortages and tighten rules on whether workers can bring their families.

Cleverly emphasized the government’s determination to address the issue of high migration and described these measures as the most robust action taken by any previous government. He stated, “Migration to this country is far too high and needs to come down, and today we are taking more robust action than any other government before.” These changes are set to come into effect from next spring.

While these measures aim to tackle the migration challenge, they may also create new conflicts with business owners who have struggled to find employees due to a shortage of available workers in the labor market. The end of free movement from the European Union following Brexit has further exacerbated this issue.

It is worth noting that the Brexit referendum campaign highlighted border control as a significant advantage of leaving the EU. Many who supported Brexit cited high migration levels and their impact on public services as factors influencing their decision. However, in recent years, the UK has introduced visa schemes for individuals from Ukraine and former colony Hong Kong. Moreover, sectors such as engineering, construction, and catering have called for the government’s support in hiring international workers to address labor shortages.

According to data released last month, annual net migration to the UK reached a record high of 745,000 in 2022, and it has remained at elevated levels since. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that 925,000 of those arriving in 2022 were non-EU nationals, while 151,000 came from the EU and 88,000 were British citizens. The ONS also estimated that, under special visa schemes, there were 114,000 long-term arrivals from Ukraine and 52,000 from Hong Kong in 2022.

In addition to addressing migration, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to crack down on irregular migration, particularly concerning the arrival of tens of thousands of individuals on small boats across the English Channel from continental Europe.

Overall, the British government’s decision to raise the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers is a significant step in its efforts to reduce net migration. While it aims to provide greater control over migration, it may also present challenges for sectors reliant on international talent. It remains to be seen how these changes will impact the UK’s labor market and the country’s immigration landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why is the UK raising the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers?

The UK government is raising the minimum salary threshold to address the high levels of net migration experienced in recent years and gain more control over migration. The increase aims to ensure that foreign skilled workers meet a higher income requirement to be eligible for work visas.

2. How much will the minimum salary threshold be raised?

The minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers will be increased from its current level of £26,200 to £38,700.

3. When will the new measures take effect?

The package of measures, including the raised salary threshold, is set to take place from next spring.

4. Will these changes impact business owners and sectors facing labor shortages?

The increased salary threshold and other measures may create new challenges for business owners and sectors that rely on international talent to address labor shortages. It remains to be seen how these changes will be navigated by industries affected by skill gaps.

5. How has migration influenced the Brexit debate?

Migration played a significant role in the Brexit debate, with proponents of leaving the European Union arguing that it would grant the UK greater control over its borders. Concerns about high migration levels and their impact on public services were cited as key factors influencing the decision to support Brexit.