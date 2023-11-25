Controversy Surrounds New Prayer Room at Bristol Airport

The recent unveiling of a prayer room at Bristol Airport has sparked controversy and raised eyebrows among travelers. The room, which is located within the airport’s free waiting zone, has been described by some as resembling a simple bus shelter with a “multi-faith area” sign attached to it. Despite the airport’s intentions to provide a private space for reflection and prayer, social media users were quick to ridicule the design and question its purpose.

The airport, situated near iconic places of worship such as St. Peter’s in Rome and Angkor Wat in Cambodia, hoped to join the ranks of must-visit sacred sites around the world. However, the humble appearance of the prayer room has led to widespread skepticism. Some have compared it to a smoking shed rather than a house of God.

The decision to locate the prayer room within the passenger drop-off and collection area has also drawn criticism. This location, typically associated with quick and transient visits, has left many wondering about the sincerity and suitability of the room for prayer and reflection.

While the Bristol Airport defended the intentions behind the prayer room’s creation, the public response has been mixed. The airport’s social media manager has found themselves at the receiving end of online mockery and satire.

Sources:

– Article excerpted and rewritten from: CNN Travel