Government Collaborates with Airlines to Tackle Flight Disruption After Technical Glitch

Thousands of passengers stranded across Europe due to an air traffic control glitch that occurred on Monday are set to face ongoing travel disruption in the coming days. The British government is now working closely with airlines to ensure the safe return of these stranded travelers.

More than 1,500 flights had to be canceled on Monday, causing significant inconvenience for holidaymakers, especially as it was one of the busiest travel days following the school holidays. The glitch occurred when air traffic controllers were forced to switch to manual systems due to a technical problem. As a result, airports across Europe became inundated with stranded passengers.

Maria Ball, a passenger from Liverpool, was left exasperated after spending seven to eight hours stranded in an airport: “We were left high and dry,” she said. After a long search, Ball managed to find a flight to Edinburgh only to face a four-hour journey home upon landing.

Martin Rolfe, CEO of Britain’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS), issued an apology for the technical failure, stating that investigations have revealed it relates to some of the flight data received. Rolfe added, “Our systems, both primary and back-ups, responded by suspending automatic processing to ensure the safety of air traffic control.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper warned that it will take days to resolve the ongoing issues caused by the glitch. Despite the problem being fixed within a few hours on Monday, the disruptions led to major disruptions in airline schedules and rendered planes and crews out of place.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed understanding of the frustration faced by stranded passengers and announced that the government is actively collaborating with industry participants to facilitate quick repatriation. Harper chaired a meeting on Tuesday with key stakeholders including NATS, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), airlines, airports, trade bodies, and Border Force to strategize and address the situation effectively.

At present, it is believed that the technical problem was not the result of a cyberattack, according to government officials. However, there are growing concerns over the lack of a robust backup system in place.

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, plans to resume operating a normal schedule by Wednesday. CEO Michael O’Leary voiced his frustration with NATS, arguing that they have yet to explain the exact cause of the failure and the status of their backup systems.

To alleviate the inconvenience faced by passengers, British Airways is working diligently to get its flights back on track and has offered passengers flying short-haul routes the option to change their flight dates without any additional charges. Similarly, EasyJet has also experienced some cancellations due to the knock-on impact of the initial disruption.

As the government reviews NATS’ report on the incident in the coming days, efforts will be made to prevent similar disruptions in the future. Aviation analytics firm Cirium revealed that nearly 25% of all flights to and from the UK were affected, with 790 departing flights and 785 arriving flights canceled on Monday.

The collaborative efforts between the government and the airline industry will remain crucial in managing the continued flight disruptions and providing support to stranded passengers, ensuring their safe return home.