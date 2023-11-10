Uganda’s Anti-Gay Laws: A Deepening Human Rights Crisis

Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA), enacted in May, has brought about a disturbing escalation of abuse and persecution against LGBTQ individuals in the country. While state actors were responsible for the majority of rights violations in previous years, a recent report by the Convening for Equality (CFE) coalition reveals that private individuals have become the main perpetrators of these heinous acts.

The AHA imposes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts, making it one of the world’s harshest anti-gay laws. Since its passage, at least six people, including two accused of “aggravated homosexuality,” have been charged under this legislation. However, the report emphasizes that the bulk of the abuse, such as torture, rape, arrest, and eviction, is committed by private individuals.

The report highlights how the law and the homophobic rhetoric preceding its enactment have radicalized the public against the LGBTQ community. Mob-aided arrests have become disturbingly frequent, as the AHA has effectively designated LGBTQ individuals as “persons of interest,” leading to a vigilante-like atmosphere where the public feels empowered to enforce a cruel witch hunt.

Researchers who conducted the study documented 306 rights violations related to sexual orientation and gender identity from January to August of this year. Shockingly, state actors were the perpetrators in only 25 of these cases. In stark contrast, previous reports from 2020 and 2021 showed that state actors were responsible for nearly 70% of documented rights violations.

The report further highlights the horrific practice of forced anal examinations conducted by the police, intended to gather “evidence” of homosexuality. Survivors spoke of the lasting trauma caused by these examinations, recounting the haunting experience. Unfortunately, the police spokesperson has not yet responded to these allegations.

Due to the climate of fear and intimidation created by the anti-gay law, the LGBTQ community in Uganda is facing a deepening mental health crisis. The report points out a surge in cases of mental health conditions, including suicidal thoughts, amongst this vulnerable population.

While these statistics are undoubtedly alarming, the report acknowledges that they likely represent only a fraction of the true extent of violations due to the barriers faced by LGBTQ individuals in reporting abuses. Urgent action is needed to address this worsening human rights crisis, protect the LGBTQ community, and ensure that Uganda upholds its international obligations regarding human rights and equality.