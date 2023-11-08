Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Arrested upon Return

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, also known as Robert Kyagulanyi, was violently arrested at Entebbe International Airport upon his return to Uganda, according to his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP). The party released a video showing Wine being forcefully apprehended by several men on the tarmac. Currently, his whereabouts remain unknown.

This arrest appears to be an attempt to prevent a planned procession by Wine’s supporters outside the airport, as the police issued a warning urging the cancellation of the march. The NUP also reported that their headquarters is under siege, and military choppers have been seen hovering over Wine’s home in Magere, Uganda, with security operatives deployed around his perimeter fence.

Wine, a popstar-turned-politician, was the main opposition frontrunner in the January 2021 presidential elections, ultimately losing to President Yoweri Museveni. Wine contested the election results, claiming evidence of fraud and intimidation.

This is not the first time Wine has faced arrests by Ugandan security forces, especially in the lead-up to the contentious elections. In a 2021 CNN interview, he expressed concerns for his safety in the country.

As Wine made plans to return to Uganda, he posted a message on social media, invoking Psalms 23:4: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil for the Lord is with me. I am coming home!”

The Uganda Police Force has released a statement regarding a planned procession at Entebbe International Airport, urging the organizers to cancel the march to avoid disruption and potential criminal activities. They warn that individuals involved in illegal activities will be arrested and brought before the courts of law.

The arrest of Bobi Wine upon his return to Uganda highlights the ongoing tensions in the country’s political landscape. As international attention remains focused on this arrest, the question of human rights and the freedom of political opponents becomes even more significant.