The World Bank Halts Funding as Uganda Faces International Backlash Over Controversial LGBTQ Law

Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni, has expressed his strong opposition to the World Bank’s recent decision to suspend funding in response to a highly controversial anti-LGBTQ law. In defiance, Museveni vows to explore alternative sources of credit to sustain the country.

The World Bank’s decision, announced on Tuesday, comes as a response to Uganda’s new law that imposes severe penalties, including the death penalty, for certain same-sex acts. The Bank stated that this legislation contradicts its core values, leading to the suspension of new funding until steps are taken to address discrimination in projects it finances. It is important to note that the ongoing projects, which amount to $5.2 billion, will not be affected by the funding freeze.

Since its enactment in May, the anti-LGBTQ law has faced extensive criticism from both local and international human rights organizations, as well as Western governments. Nevertheless, it remains popular among the Ugandan population. President Museveni released a statement asserting that Uganda is determined to decrease its reliance on borrowing and will not yield to pressure from foreign institutions. He believes that it is lamentable for the World Bank and other actors to attempt to sway Uganda’s faith, culture, principles, and sovereignty through financial means, underestimating the resilience and strength of Africans.

In response to the funding suspension, Museveni highlighted that Uganda has the option to seek credit from other sources. Additionally, he expressed confidence in the projected revenue boost from oil production, set to commence by 2025. Museveni has expressed hope that the World Bank will reconsider its decision.

To mitigate the potential financial impacts of the funding halt, the Ugandan government plans to revise the 2023-2024 budget. Junior finance minister Henry Musasizi confirmed that they will seek approval from parliament within the week to accommodate the changes.

This recent move by the World Bank follows similar action taken by the United States, which imposed visa restrictions on certain Ugandan officials in response to the controversial law. President Joe Biden has also ordered a comprehensive review of U.S. aid to Uganda.

