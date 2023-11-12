Uganda Takes Decisive Action Against IS-Affiliated Rebel Group in Congo

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni announced on Saturday that the country’s military had successfully conducted an air strike, targeting members of a rebel group affiliated with the Islamic State (IS). The operation, which took place in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo on September 16, dealt a significant blow to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an extremist organization responsible for numerous bomb attacks in Uganda’s capital.

While President Museveni did not disclose the exact number of casualties, he emphasized that the strike resulted in the killing of a significant number of terrorists, including Meddie Nkalubo, a notorious figure known for masterminding bomb attacks in Kampala. This operation represents a major success in Uganda’s ongoing efforts to combat the ADF, which has continued to perpetrate acts of violence against both civilians and military targets in Congo and Uganda.

The ADF has been responsible for several devastating attacks in Uganda, with one of the most notable being the suicide bombings in 2021 outside a major police station in Kampala and near the parliament building, which claimed the lives of seven people. In another tragic incident in June of this year, the ADF massacred 42 individuals, primarily students, at a school in Kasese, western Uganda. These incidents have only served to reinforce the urgent need to dismantle the ADF and prevent further loss of innocent lives.

The rebel group aims to establish an Islamic rule in Uganda, an objective that has fueled their engagement in violent activities. Originally emerging in the 1990s in western Uganda, the ADF was eventually driven out by the military. However, remnants of the group sought refuge in the dense jungles of eastern Congo, where they have continued to operate from for several years.

Most notably, the ADF has maintained a significant level of secrecy and refrains from issuing public statements or commenting on military raids conducted against them. This has made it difficult for authorities to gauge the true extent of their operations and plans.

Uganda’s recent military intervention against the ADF underscores the country’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the region. By targeting and neutralizing prominent members of the group, such as Meddie Nkalubo, Uganda sends a clear message that it will not tolerate acts of terrorism and violence.

