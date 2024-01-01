Uber-wealthy Couple Makes Groundbreaking Move to Preserve Nature

In an unprecedented act of environmental stewardship, a wealthy couple recently took a bold step to protect nature from further exploitation. Kris Tompkins, former CEO of Patagonia, and her late husband Doug Tompkins, co-founder of The North Face Inc. and Esprit, made a monumental contribution by purchasing and then returning over $345 million worth of land in South America to the public.

Considered the largest private land donation in history, the couple gifted the land to the governments of Chile and Argentina, creating or expanding six national parks and conserving a staggering 14.7 million acres of land and 30 million marine acres. These protected areas will be preserved for a minimum of 99 years under the agreements with the governments.

However, Kris Tompkins recognized that simply un-privatizing the land was not enough. She understood the importance of safeguarding the species that inhabit these areas, as South American wildlife faces numerous threats due to human-caused pollution. Tompkins emphasized that preserving the land without actively working to bring back the missing species would only result in “scenery” rather than a thriving ecosystem.

Through her organization, Tompkins Conservation, Kris Tompkins embarked on an ambitious mission to save threatened species and reintroduce others into their natural habitats. This initiative included the rewilding of species such as the Huemul deer, collared peccary, Andean condor, Darwin’s Rhea, green and red macaws, tapirs, and giant anteaters. Notably, this project marked the first-ever rewilding of macaws and anteaters.

At a time when the wealthiest individuals often prioritize their own accumulation of wealth, the Tompkins’ actions serve as a rare instance of the ultra-rich making a substantial positive impact. Their decision to return the land to the people of Chile and Argentina can be seen as a “capitalist jujitsu move,” utilizing private wealth to counteract the destructive forces of the global economy.

While such acts of generosity and environmental commitment remain scarce, they offer a glimpse into the potential power of the ultra-wealthy to effect change. If more individuals in positions of privilege were willing to prioritize the preservation of nature and the well-being of future generations, the impact could be transformative.

