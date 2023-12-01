The UAE Makes a Monumental Climate Pledge to Foster Sustainable Investments

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a significant commitment to combat climate change by pledging $30 billion to a groundbreaking new fund. This fund, known as Alterra, aims to attract private sector capital and promote climate investments, with a particular focus on supporting developing nations in the Global South. The UAE’s move towards sustainable financing is a testament to their dedication in addressing climate challenges.

The fund has garnered the support of renowned financial powerhouses, including BlackRock, Brookfield, and TPG, who have come onboard as the initial launch partners. Alterra aspires to generate $250 billion in investments by 2030, specifically targeting areas such as the energy transition, industrial decarbonization, and climate technology. By leveraging private markets and improving access to financing, Alterra aims to facilitate meaningful change and progress in the global fight against climate change.

At the helm of Alterra, Sultan al-Jaber, President of the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference, will serve as the chairman of the board. This appointment has raised eyebrows due to his concurrent role as the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). However, al-Jaber has assured stakeholders that his leadership will ensure Alterra’s success in driving impactful climate-focused investments. His presence demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to actively involving private sector expertise in addressing climate-related challenges at the highest levels.

Majid al-Suwaidi, the director general of COP28, will assume the role of Alterra’s chief executive officer, while the fund will be supervised by Lunate, a newly established asset management company based in Abu Dhabi. These strategic appointments highlight the UAE’s determination to make Alterra a pioneering force in climate financing.

As host of the COP28 summit, the UAE faces the pressure of delivering tangible results. This year’s conference strives to engage the private sector in the effort to combat climate change. The UAE’s support of Alterra showcases their commitment to driving progress and fostering sustainable solutions alongside global partners.

In addition to unveiling Alterra, the COP28 summit has witnessed a notable breakthrough in the creation of a disaster fund to aid nations affected by the consequences of climate change. This development builds upon a historic agreement reached at COP27 in Egypt last year, showcasing the continued momentum towards international collaboration and climate resilience.

While the UAE has faced scrutiny regarding the potential conflict of interests stemming from al-Jaber’s ties to the fossil fuel industry, the nation remains steadfast in its dedication to energy transition. Claims that fossil fuel deals were set to be discussed during the conference have been refuted as inaccurate by both al-Jaber and COP28 representatives. These statements serve to reassure stakeholders of the UAE’s genuine commitment to sustainable practices.

