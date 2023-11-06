UAE and Saudi Arabia Condemn Israeli Ground Operations in Gaza Strip

The recent Israeli ground operations in the Gaza Strip have drawn condemnation from both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The UAE, which took the historic step of normalizing relations with Israel in 2020, expressed deep concern over the military escalation and the worsening humanitarian crisis that threatens civilian lives.

In a statement issued by the UAE’s foreign ministry, the country voiced its condemnation of the Israeli military’s actions. The UAE called the ground operations by Israeli forces in Gaza blatant and unjustified violations of international law. The country emphasized the need to protect the lives of Palestinian civilians and urged for an immediate end to the escalation.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry released its own statement condemning the Israeli ground operations. The kingdom denounced the Israeli army’s actions and warned of the dangerous consequences of continuing these violations against Palestinians. Saudi Arabia called on the international community to take a stand against these unjustified acts, highlighting the importance of upholding international law.

The Israeli military announced the start of limited ground operations in the Gaza Strip, as it intensifies its campaign against the Hamas terrorist group. The ground operations follow days of aerial bombardment and missile strikes. Israel aims to weaken Hamas’s capabilities and prevent further attacks on its territory.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a significant loss of civilian lives and has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. International leaders continue to call for an immediate ceasefire and express their concerns over the escalating violence. The condemnations from the UAE and Saudi Arabia add to the growing international pressure on Israel to halt its ground operations and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

As the situation unfolds, the global community watches with anticipation, hoping for an end to the violence and the beginning of a path towards lasting peace in the region. The condemnations from the UAE and Saudi Arabia serve as reminders of the urgent need for dialogue and de-escalation to prevent further loss of innocent lives and to pave the way for a more stable and prosperous future.