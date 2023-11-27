Controversy Surrounds UAE’s Preparations for COP28 Climate Talks

The upcoming COP28 United Nations climate talks, set to take place in Dubai, have been marred by controversy as leaked documents reveal the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) ulterior motives. The UAE, the host country of the summit, had allegedly planned to exploit its position to engage in discussions regarding oil and gas deals with multiple nations. The leaked briefing notes, published by the Centre for Climate Reporting, shed light on the UAE’s intentions.

The documents show that the UAE’s COP28 team had prepared talking points from state-owned oil and renewable energy companies to be used during meetings with foreign governments. For instance, Germany was supposed to be informed that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is ready to expand liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the country. Similarly, the briefing notes for China mentioned that ADNOC is open to assessing international LNG opportunities in Mozambique, Canada, and Australia.

Notably, the leaked documents suggest that the UAE aimed to assure countries like Saudi Arabia and Venezuela that the sustainable development of natural resources is not incompatible with their commitment to addressing climate change. However, these revelations have cast a shadow over the credibility of COP28 even before it has commenced.

Concerns regarding the legitimacy of the COP28 presidency have been raised following the leak. Zakia Khattabi, Belgium’s climate minister, emphasized the significance of credibility in U.N. climate negotiations, stating that the reports, if verified, exacerbate existing concerns. NGOs working towards climate action have also expressed their discontent. Greenpeace’s Policy Coordinator, Kaisa Kosonen, condemned the alleged activities, calling them “totally unacceptable and a real scandal.” Kosonen noted that the leader of the climate summit should be committed to impartially advancing climate solutions, rather than engaging in backroom deals that aggravate the crisis.

Aside from the controversial discussions, the leaked documents also revealed estimates of ADNOC’s commercial interests in several targeted countries. They also mentioned ongoing energy infrastructure projects led by Masdar, the UAE’s state renewable energy company. ADNOC’s business ties with China alone were valued at a staggering $15 billion over the past year.

Critics have pointed out that the UAE’s choice to appoint the CEO of ADNOC, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, as the president of COP28 raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest. As the chief of the national oil company and chairman of the board of directors of the national renewable energy company, al-Jaber’s involvement in the summit is seen as contradictory.

In response to the leaked documents, a spokesperson for COP28 denied their accuracy and criticized their use in reporting. However, the controversy surrounding the preparations for the climate talks persists, calling into question the integrity and transparency of the forthcoming summit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th Conference of the Parties, which is a yearly climate summit organized by the United Nations to address global climate change issues.

2. What were the leaked documents about?

The leaked documents revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had planned to discuss oil and gas deals during the COP28 summit. They highlighted talking points from UAE’s state-owned oil and renewable energy companies.

3. Why has this caused controversy?

The controversy arises from concerns about conflicts of interest and the UAE using its position as the host country to push its commercial interests related to oil and gas deals.

4. What was the reaction to the leaked documents?

Climate NGOs, such as Greenpeace, criticized the alleged activities and condemned them as unacceptable. Officials, including Belgium’s climate minister, expressed concerns about the credibility of the COP28 presidency.

5. What is the role of Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber in COP28?

Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and chairman of the board of directors of the national renewable energy company, was appointed as COP28’s president. This appointment raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.