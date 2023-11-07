The United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Ban on Nigerian Travelers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the end of a year-long visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers, in a move that signifies a positive shift in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Negotiations between Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan played a crucial role in lifting the travel restriction. The two leaders met recently in Abu Dhabi and finalized a historic agreement that not only lifts the visa ban but also paves the way for the immediate resumption of flights between the UAE and Nigeria.

This development was welcomed by both nations, as it signifies a significant step towards strengthening ties and promoting increased travel and trade opportunities. Ajuri Ngelale, Nigeria’s presidential spokesman, described the agreement as “historic” and emphasized that it immediately ends the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers.

Furthermore, the agreement also allows for the resumption of flight schedules by both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines, two major carriers that had suspended operations in Nigeria. The halt in flights last year had led to inconvenience and financial loss for passengers and businesses relying on air travel between the two countries.

Although the specific reasons behind the visa ban were undisclosed, this recent agreement indicates a commitment to resolving any existing issues and promoting fruitful cooperation. The UAE’s Dubai emirate has been a popular destination for Nigerian travelers for many years, and the lifting of the ban is expected to contribute to the restoration of a vibrant travel market between the two nations.

Overall, the UAE’s decision to lift the visa ban on Nigerian travelers marks a significant development in the relationship between the two countries. It demonstrates a commitment to open dialogue and cooperation, allowing for increased travel and the further strengthening of economic ties.