U.S. Citizen Believed to Be Held Hostage by Hamas Confirmed Dead in Oct. 7 Attack

A tragic revelation has emerged regarding the fate of a 70-year-old U.S. citizen who was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Judith Weinstein Haggai, an Israeli, American, and Canadian national, was actually killed during the initial attack on Oct. 7. The shocking news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the kibbutz she was taken from, Kibbutz Nir Oz.

It was previously reported that both Judith Weinstein Haggai and her husband, Gadi Haggai, were taken hostage. However, Israeli officials announced last week that they had confirmed Gadi Haggai’s death. According to the spokesperson for Kibbutz Nir Oz, Judith Weinstein Haggai was also fatally wounded by Hamas gunmen in the same attack.

The bodies of both victims are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza. This devastating situation has left their four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones heartbroken. Judy Weinstein Haggai, a mother of four and grandmother of seven, was known for her work as an English teacher for children with special needs. She was described as a poet and entrepreneur who actively pursued initiatives to promote peace in the region.

The news of Judith Weinstein Haggai’s death was met with grief and condolences from various officials. President Biden expressed his devastation and reiterated the government’s commitment to bringing home all Americans still held hostage in Gaza. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York offered her condolences and expressed solidarity with the family, and Senator Chuck Schumer called the news devastating and emphasized the need to continue efforts to bring the hostages home.

The couple’s daughter, Iris, shared her anguish and the lack of information regarding her mother’s well-being. While several hostages were released during a temporary cease-fire, no one reported seeing or hearing about Judith Weinstein Haggai. The uncertainty surrounding her fate has added to the already unbearable ordeal for the families of those still held hostage in Gaza.

The Oct. 7 attack allegedly involved Hamas and other militants who wreaked havoc in southern Israel near the Gaza border. The assault resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel responded with a major military operation against Hamas, which is ongoing and has claimed the lives of at least 21,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. A temporary cease-fire in November led to the release of 105 hostages, but approximately 129 individuals are still being held captive in Gaza.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing hostilities in the region and the plight of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. The international community must continue to work towards a peaceful resolution and prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals affected by this conflict.

FAQs

