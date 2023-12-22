The United States Expresses Support for Humanitarian Pause in U.N. Security Council Meeting

The United States has announced its readiness to back a new draft resolution in the U.N. Security Council that aims to establish an indefinite pause in the hostilities in Gaza. The resolution seeks to facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to the region, according to U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The measure is scheduled for a vote on Friday after days of closed-door negotiations.

“We are prepared to move forward with this resolution,” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield stated to reporters outside the council chamber. She emphasized that the resolution, in its current form, aligns with the U.S.’s position and will receive their support.

The revised draft replaces an earlier resolution put forth by Arab countries, which refrained from calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The intention was to avoid language that had led to U.S. vetoes of previous U.N. votes following the Hamas attacks on October 7, prompting Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

While the new draft largely maintains the language from the previous resolution, it modifies a section concerning the screening of goods entering Gaza. It now designates the U.N. Secretary-General, António Guterres, to appoint a senior coordinator responsible for facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and verifying the humanitarian nature of all assistance in Gaza. The resolution further calls for the parties involved to cooperate with the coordinator in fulfilling their obligations promptly and without obstruction.

This change in phrasing replaces the initial language that granted Guterres “exclusive” control over all truck inspections, a provision that garnered objections from both the United States and Israel. Until now, Israel alone has been responsible for screening goods to prevent any military or unauthorized assistance from reaching Hamas. Sources familiar with the negotiations shed light on U.N. officials’ request for more flexibility in the language.

The United States’ endorsement of this resolution comes amidst growing criticism of its support for Israel and its reluctance to join widespread calls for a ceasefire. Despite this, the Biden administration has pressed for changes in Israeli military tactics due to the high number of civilian deaths, estimated at nearly 20,000 according to Gazan health authorities. International warnings about the risk of famine and disease in Gaza have also intensified.

