The USS Carney Defends Against Yemeni Missiles, Potential Threat Against Israel

The Pentagon has announced that the USS Carney has successfully intercepted three cruise missiles and multiple drones that were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen. The incident occurred in the Northern Red Sea, with the missiles and drones potentially aimed at targets in Israel. While the intended target is still being determined, defense analysts believe that the Houthi forces possess medium-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel, which is over 1,300 miles away.

No injuries were reported as a result of the intercept. The USS Carney, equipped with various missile defense systems, took action to destroy the incoming threats, although specific details of the defense systems used have not been disclosed by the Pentagon.

The intercepted missiles represent a significant development as it could mark the first defensive action taken by the U.S. military in support of Israel since the country was attacked by a Palestinian militant group on October 7th. With tensions escalating in the region, the U.S. has been vigilant and on high alert for any activity from Iranian proxy groups such as the Houthis.

Amidst concerns of a potential Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, armed groups aligned with Iran have threatened to target U.S. military bases in the Middle East if the U.S. intervenes. To address these threats, the U.S. has increased its presence in the region by deploying warships, aircraft carriers, and Marines, reinforcing its commitment to defend its partners and interests.

The recent drone attacks on U.S. air bases in Iraq and Syria have further heightened tensions. Two of the attacks resulted in minor injuries to coalition forces, while a contractor at Al Assad air base in western Iraq tragically had a fatal cardiac episode during the third attack. The Pentagon is currently investigating whether these incidents are connected to Iran-backed groups.

While the U.S. aims to prevent any regional expansion of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, it stands ready and prepared to defend its partners and interests if necessary. President Biden has been clear in his warnings to Iran and its regional allies, urging them not to escalate tensions by becoming directly involved. The U.S. maintains a strong posture in the region but does not intend to engage in direct military action.

