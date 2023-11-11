New US Urges Israel to Reconsider Military Approach in Gaza Conflict

The Biden administration is calling on Israel to reevaluate its plans for a large-scale ground invasion in the Gaza Strip. Instead, they’re proposing a more tactical approach that involves targeted airstrikes and special operations forces to eliminate high-value Hamas targets. This shift in strategy comes as US officials express concerns about the potential consequences of a ground assault.

One of the main concerns is the impact on civilian casualties. Officials fear that a ground invasion could result in numerous casualties among both Palestinian civilians and Israeli soldiers. This could escalate hostilities in the region and hinder ongoing negotiations to free hostages. A targeted operation, on the other hand, is deemed to be less disruptive to humanitarian aid deliveries and would minimize casualties on both sides.

Despite public support for a ground offensive by some Israelis, the US is urging Israel to carefully consider whether it would effectively achieve the goal of eradicating Hamas. The dense urban landscape of the Gaza Strip, coupled with Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels, poses significant challenges to a ground invasion. US officials advocate for a critical assessment of the situation before moving forward.

The Biden administration’s private advice to Israel contrasts with their public statements, where they have indicated support for a ground offensive if Israel deems it necessary. However, officials have been asking tough questions and pushing for a more calculated approach behind closed doors. This shift in posture demonstrates a clear intent to guide Israel towards a different strategy.

While American officials have expressed their preference for a surgical operation, they do not have great confidence in Israel reversing its intent for a ground invasion. The United States remains Israel’s largest military, political, and economic supporter. Despite their leverage, US officials have not threatened to withdraw support or impose consequences if Israel proceeds with its plans. In fact, the Biden administration is working on providing Israel with a new $14 billion security package.

Amidst these discussions, Israel has already conducted limited raids in Gaza, although it is unclear if these actions were a direct response to US urging. The Israel Defense Forces announced targeted sea-launched and ground raids against Hamas military infrastructure. US officials have advised Israel to integrate these types of raids into their strategy for combating Hamas.

In an effort to assist Israel in planning military operations within an urban environment, the US Defense Department has dispatched a team of officers, led by Marine Lt. Gen. James Glynn. Glynn and his team are offering recommendations on mitigating civilian casualties and other factors Israel should consider in its planning. This expertise in counterterrorism and urban warfare is valuable as Israel faces the complex challenges of Gaza’s geographical layout.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in severe consequences for civilians in Gaza, with reports of a deepening humanitarian crisis. The Biden administration faces mounting pressure to respond to the suffering of civilians and work towards deescalation. While aid deliveries have been severely restricted, discussions are ongoing to find a resolution to the crisis.

